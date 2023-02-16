Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.37. 1,343,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,774,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

