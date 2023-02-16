FY2023 EPS Estimates for James Hardie Industries plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for James Hardie Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JHX. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

