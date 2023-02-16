G999 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,067.72 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, G999 has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $11,067.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00079532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000248 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.