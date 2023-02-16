Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.