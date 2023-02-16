Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $240.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.83.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

