Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $724.19 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $729.57 and a 200 day moving average of $685.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

