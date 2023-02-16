Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
GALT stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
