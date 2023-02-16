Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.