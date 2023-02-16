Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 33,323 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.20% of Standard Motor Products worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $748,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 40.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $3,388,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SMP stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

