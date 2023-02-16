Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,267,000 after acquiring an additional 482,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

