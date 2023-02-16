Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,865 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.