Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,100 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Black Hills worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

