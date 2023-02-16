Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Gamida Cell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMDA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 307,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.67. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

GMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446,556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.