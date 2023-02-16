Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

