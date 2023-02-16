Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.76.

Generac Stock Up 8.0 %

GNRC stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

