Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Roth Capital cut Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $135.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

