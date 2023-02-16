Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Genprex Price Performance

GNPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 106,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Genprex has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genprex by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

(Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.