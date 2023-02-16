GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,389.66

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $125.68 million and $97,389.66 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09952907 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $61,830.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

