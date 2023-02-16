Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 625 at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 675 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.50.

Glencore Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,185. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

