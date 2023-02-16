Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.17

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.53. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 2,202 shares.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 5,048.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 141,958 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.