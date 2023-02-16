Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 363,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Global Partners stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.572 dividend. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Partners by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 692.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

