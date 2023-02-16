Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 162,640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,163. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $344.92 million, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

