Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 568,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. 151,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,932. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

