GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

