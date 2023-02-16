GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $394.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,391,602 shares of company stock valued at $802,932,498. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

