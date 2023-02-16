GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

