GMX (GMX) Price Tops $81.55 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. GMX has a market capitalization of $690.94 million and $100.78 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $81.55 or 0.00331889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,874,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,472,411 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

According to CryptoCompare, "GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees."

