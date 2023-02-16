GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,603,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 1,954,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.40 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

GLGDF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

