Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gold Resource Stock Down 2.8 %

Gold Resource stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,699. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gold Resource

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.