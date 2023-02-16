Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.33 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 389,758 shares traded.

Goldplat Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Goldplat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.