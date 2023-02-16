Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

