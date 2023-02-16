Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of GMER traded up 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.05. 201,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.09.

Good Gaming Company Profile

