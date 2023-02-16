Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWIIW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 194,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,782. Good Works II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

