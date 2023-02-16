Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is Tremblant Capital Group’s 7th Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,192,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,239 shares during the period. Grab accounts for approximately 4.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.73% of Grab worth $71,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Grab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Grab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Grab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

