Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.18. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 572,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$59,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$338,430.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

