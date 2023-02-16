Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.80 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $114.38. The company had a trading volume of 192,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

