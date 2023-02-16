Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after buying an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,877. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

