Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 512,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gray Television by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

