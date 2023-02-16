Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $14.15 during trading on Thursday. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $26.55.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLY)
