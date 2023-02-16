Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $14.15 during trading on Thursday. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

