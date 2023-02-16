Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.08

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 13,475,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £386.22 million and a PE ratio of -39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.42.

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 5,600,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £448,000 ($543,821.32).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

