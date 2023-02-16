Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Down 0.9%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 11,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

