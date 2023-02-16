Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SIM opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.36. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

