H2O DAO Market Cap Tops $27.34 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.34 million and $195,347.07 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.11 or 0.27999004 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.