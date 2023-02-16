Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 8,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Happiness Development Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Happiness Development Group worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Further Reading

