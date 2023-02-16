Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.
HAS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
