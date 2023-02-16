Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of down low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

