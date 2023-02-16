Head to Head Analysis: Dominari (DOMH) & Its Rivals

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dominari to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dominari and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 46 687 1269 26 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Dominari’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s peers have a beta of 4.96, meaning that their average stock price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -245.40% -12.54% -6.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominari and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.01 Dominari Competitors $1.58 billion $62.77 million -10.24

Dominari’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dominari peers beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

