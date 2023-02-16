Head to Head Survey: Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) vs. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -87.42% -79.55% Appili Therapeutics N/A N/A -150.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovoRx and Appili Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$6.32 million ($0.98) -4.17 Appili Therapeutics $1.11 million 4.20 -$20.04 million ($0.11) -0.35

Analyst Ratings

RenovoRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appili Therapeutics. RenovoRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RenovoRx and Appili Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Appili Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Appili Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RenovoRx has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Appili Therapeutics beats RenovoRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovoRx

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

About Appili Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. The company has a strategic alliance with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC for the development of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.