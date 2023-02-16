Head to Head Survey: Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) vs. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares RenovoRx and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RenovoRx
|N/A
|-87.42%
|-79.55%
|Appili Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-150.91%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares RenovoRx and Appili Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RenovoRx
|N/A
|N/A
|-$6.32 million
|($0.98)
|-4.17
|Appili Therapeutics
|$1.11 million
|4.20
|-$20.04 million
|($0.11)
|-0.35
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RenovoRx and Appili Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RenovoRx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Appili Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
13.6% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Appili Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
RenovoRx has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Appili Therapeutics beats RenovoRx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.
About Appili Therapeutics
Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. The company has a strategic alliance with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC for the development of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.
