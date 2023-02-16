Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,149,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 2,484,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDDRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,247. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

