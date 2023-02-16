Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 285,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

