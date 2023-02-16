Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Short Interest Update

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 964,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,181.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,929 shares of company stock worth $367,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Heartland Express by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,849. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

