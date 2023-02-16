Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating) dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 675,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 522,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Company Profile

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

